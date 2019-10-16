The St. Louis BattleHawks selected Battlefield High School graduate Jake Payne Wednesday in the final phase of the XFL’s two-day draft.
A defensive lineman, Payne was taken in the Open Draft, the last part of the selection process that began Tuesday with phases 1, 2 and 3 for positional players (skill players, offensive linemen and defensive front seven) and continued Wednesday with defensive backs.
If draft-eligible players remained available after the first four phases, then they went into a pool that each of the eight teams could select from to fill out their 71-player rosters.
Payne was among the 1,000 players eligible for the draft.
Led by Vince McMahon, the XFL will have a 10-week season that begins Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The championship game is scheduled for April 26.
Payne spent last season in the short-lived Alliance of American Football. He played with the Birmingham Iron before the first-year league ceased operations in April after beginning play in February.
He played previously with the Arena Football League’s Washington Valor.
