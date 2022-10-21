As the 2022 male college recipient of the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, Josh King had the opportunity to share his story through a new book, “Winning More than the Game: Developing Character Through Sports,” by the Athletes for a Better World organization.
King wrote the forward for one of the editions. Any royalties for the book will go to King’s selected charity, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The award, named in honor of legendary NCAA basketball coach John Wooden, is presented to six distinguished athletes (three males, three females) from any sport in high school, college and the pros who best display character, teamwork and citizenship.
“The [book’s] central message is that if we all commit to bettering ourselves, our teams, and our communities through a bias for action, we can collectively make the world a better place each day,” King said.
King sees sports playing a role in developing good leadership and character skills, something he can attest to. At Battlefield, he was a three-sport standout who found time to make sure he invested in others.
He adopted the same approach at the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
The rigorous and demanding schedule in college tested him. The early-morning roll calls followed by incessant yelling from upperclassmen left him wondering whether this type of environment was for him.
But King stayed after adopting an important perspective.
“You definitely had to have a 10-year vision and believe it will pay off in the long run,” King said.
It did. King graduated 17th in his class in May from USMMA with a 3.72 grade-point average. He also played linebacker for the football team and, as a senior, served as a team captain in helping the program post the most single-season wins in its history. He was a second-team all-conference selection after recording 66 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Besides winning the Wooden award, King was also named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.
As the only Division III player among the 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, King felt a little out of his element. Most of the others were from Division I schools, including Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who went on to become the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
But his fellow nominees made him feel special.
“The first thing they said to me was, ‘Man, good for you. We could never do what you do,’” King said. “That put things in perspective. You always have that imposter syndrome where you feel like do I deserve to be here? It’s comforting to hear that.”
With his playing days over, King is embarking on his next mission. He has been in Seattle since mid-July preparing for a trip to Antarctica aboard the United States Coast Guard’s Polar Star.
The ship is an icebreaker used to clear passageways for cargo ships to bring supplies to the American research station in Antarctica.
King is an ensign who will serve as a student engineer on the Polar Star. King has an obligatory five-year commitment to the Coast Guard, but he plans to make a career out of the service.
“Having the job stability and to serve my country with great people, it’s an unforgettable experience,” King said. “Having all those hard days was worth it.”
