Battlefield High School graduate Josh King is a semifinalist for the Walter V. Campbell Trophy presented by the National Football Foundation.
The trophy, known as the “Academic Heisman” honors football players for their academic, football and leadership performance.
A senior linebacker at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, King has 18 tackles in the Mariners’ first three games.
King is a Marine Engineering & Shipyard Management major who has earned Dean’s List High Honors every trimester.
King currently serves as a Company Fitness Officer during First Rotation. King is a member of the USMMA Historical Review Panel, is a Provisional Victim Advocate, serves as the Vice President of the Cultural Diversity and Coast Guard Clubs, the President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and is an active member of USMMA Athletics' Diversity & Inclusion Committee.
The NFF will announce 12 to 14 finalists Oct. 27. Each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.
