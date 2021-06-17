Lauren Hoffman (Battlefield) will compete in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials scheduled for June 18-27 in Eugene, OR.
Hoffman will compete in the 400 hurdles. She is seeded No. 23 out of the 28 participants. The first round of 400 hurdles is June 25 followed by the semifinals June 26 and the final June 27.
Hoffman recently graduated from Duke and has one more year of eligibility. She will compete next season as a graduate student.
Hoffman qualified for two events at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Outdoor Championships. She finished 10th overall in the 400 hurdles and was a member of the 1,600-meter relay team that finished seventh to break their own school-record with a time of 3:28.27. The finish also made them the first Duke 1,600-relay team to earn first-team all-American honors.
