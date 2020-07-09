Battlefield High School graduate Nick Wells is among the 17 players assigned by the Washington Nationals to its alternate training site in Fredericksburg. The list of assigned prospects was announced Wednesday.
The left-hander joins right-handed pitchers Joan Adon, Dakota Bacus, Cade Cavalli, Tyler Eppler, Paolo Espino, Steven Fuentes, Jake Irvin, Kyle McGowin, Jackson Rutledge and Austen Williams and left-handers Ben Braymer, Tim Cate, Matt Cronin and Seth Romero.
“They’re going to come back after they get going and start throwing bullpens,” Nationals’ manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. “Once we deem that they’re ready to start facing hitters in a game, we’ll start bringing them back and letting them face some of our hitters in games.”
Catchers Taylor Gushue and Jakson Reetz will also train at Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg’s new stadium became available for use after the minor league season was cancelled earlier this month. Fredericksburg is the High A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
Wells was one of 60 players initially named to the Nationals pool in preparation for the start of the Major League Baseball season July 23.
“It’s important that these guys understand that we’re in a different situation, and we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” Martinez said of the players on the alternate training site roster. “So they’ve got to be ready to help us now. We want to see them. We want to put eyes on them. We’re going to get reports on these guys daily and see how they’re doing, and we’ll go from there.”
