Pitchers Nick Wells and Andre Scrubb are among the pool players the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros invited to begin training in preparation for the start of the Major League Baseball season July 23 and 24.
MLB teams had until 3 p.m. Sunday to submit a maximum of 60 players for their summer training camp rosters. Teams are allowed 30 players on their roster for the first two weeks of the season followed by 28 on the 15th day of the season and 26 two weeks after that.
Training camp begins July 1st and will be held at the MLB team’s home park. Those players who do not make the season-opening roster will be assigned to another training site and form a taxi squad for call-ups if necessary.
Pro baseball players saw their seasons shut down in in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A third-round pick in 2014 out of Battlefield by Toronto, Wells has endured ups and downs in his pro career. He has yet to pitch above Class A in six seasons and has a career record of 21-34 and a 5.20 ERA with seven teams. He missed most of the 2019 season after suffering a fractured left wrist when he was hit by a 101 mile per hour line drive in April. He finished last season with low-A Hagerstown.
Wells was in his first spring training with the Nationals after Seattle traded him to Washington May 4, 2019 for right-hander Austin Adams. He was expected to start this season at High-A Fredericksburg.
Scrubb began as a non-roster invitee in the Astros’ 2020 major-league spring training camp. The Dodgers traded Scrubb to Houston last July. For the 2019 season, the right-hander went 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 41 games.
After Los Angeles selected Scrubb in the eighth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Draft out of High Point University, he quickly developed into a prospect for the Dodgers. He’s been named to two all-star games at the Single-A and Double-A levels.
