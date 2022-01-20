When Nick Wells elected free agency in November, he wanted to test the market and see if there were any other Major League Baseball organizations to consider besides the Washington Nationals.
The Battlefield High School graduate said there were eight to nine teams interested in signing him, including the Nationals who wanted to bring him back.
But after weighing out his options, the left-handed reliever decided to stay with Washington for his ninth year of pro baseball.
Wells, who turns 26 Feb. 21, signed a one-year minor-league deal with the Nationals late last week after agreeing to terms in late December. More than likely, the Nationals will assign him to Triple-A to start the 2022 season.
“I was definitely not signing with anyone if I didn’t think I had an opportunity to get to the big leagues,” Wells said. “I think this puts me in a good position.”
The Nationals have been high on Wells since they received him in a trade from Seattle May 4, 2019 for right-handed pitcher Austin Adams and cash.
Wells spent the end of the 2019 season and all of the 2021 season in Washington's minor-league system (there was no minor league season in 2020 due to COVID) and reached as high as Triple-A.
With the minor league season cancelled in 2020, Wells was one of 60 players initially named to the Nationals' player pool in preparation for the start of the Major League Season in late July. Wells was one of 17 players assigned by the Nationals to its alternate training site in Fredericksburg. He did well there to remain a prospect in the system.
In 2021, he reached Double-A for the first time since he began his pro baseball career as a 2014 third-round draft pick out high school by Toronto.
Wells posted a 2.12 ERA with 20 strikeouts and five walks in 17 innings at Harrisburg. At Triple-A, Wells started off strong with Rochester, but tailed off in the end.
“I think I ran out of gas,” Wells said. “My velocity was down and I lost some command. I was sick. But the first four months, I did well.”
Wells believes being a left-handed pitcher gives him an advantage when it comes to generating interest from MLB teams.
“[The Nationals] have some good lefties, but not a lot of them,” Wells said.
The 6-foot-5 Wells has spent the offseason continuing to bulk up. He said he weighs 220 pounds using a workout program by Eric Cressey. Wells, who lives in Ashburn with his fiancée, also trains at the Snyder Baseball Academy in Manassas, while giving lessons there.
Following a stellar senior season at Battlefield, where he went 7-1 with a 1.06 ERA, 102 strikeouts and 18 walks in 53 innings to earn second-team all-American honors from Baseball America, Wells’ pro baseball career started off strong.
Wells’ first two seasons went well enough that Baseball America rated him among the Blue Jays’ and Mariners’ top 30 prospects coming into his first two seasons. He was also rated the 19th best prospect in the Appalachian League by Baseball America following the 2015 season.
But injuries impacted him to the point that he had yet to pitch above Class A in his first six seasons in recording a 21-34 career record and 5.20 ERA with seven teams.
The Nationals gave him a do over.
“Ever since I’ve been a National, they’ve been straightforward with me,” Wells said. “Honesty and transparency are big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.