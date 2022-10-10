Duke women's soccer junior defender Olivia Migli has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her game-winning goal against No. 13 Pitt on Sunday.
The Battlefield High School graduate scored in the 53rd minute on Sunday to push No. 7 Duke past No. 13 Pitt, 1-0. Migli also helped the Blue Devil defense notch their seventh shutout of the season. The defender attempted only one shot in the match and posted her first goal of the year and 11th of her career.
In the match against Wake Forest on Thursday, Migli collected an assist on Duke's first goal of the match as Duke defeated Wake Forest, 2-1. She helped the Blue Devil defense limit the Demon Deacons to only six shots for the contest. Migli has notched a goal or assist in four out of her last five matches.
The Blue Devils are back in action on Oct. 13 when they travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on Florida State. First touch is scheduled for 6 p.m. from the Seminole Soccer Complex and will broadcasted live on ACC Network.
PNC Achievers is a student honors platform that is active at nearly 20 schools and universities across PNC Bank's service area. Honorees are selected locally by designated panels at each respective school, using a set of criteria that includes athletic accomplishments, academic achievement, community service and student leadership.
