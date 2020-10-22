As a college freshman adjusting to the rigors of ACC soccer, Olivia Migli needed a confidence boost. And after a 278.20 minute scoreless drought, Duke’s women’s soccer team needed a goal.
In an instant, both received their wish when the Blue Devils beat then third-ranked Clemson 1-0 Oct. 14 at home on Migli’s game-winner 30:20 into the match.
Migli downplayed her efforts, saying she benefitted from a possible miscommunication among Clemson’s defenders. She also credited teammate Karlie Paschall’s pass.
Both contributed to the goal, but Migli did more than take advantage of being in the right place at the right time. Displaying quickness and vision with the ability to finish, she put herself in that position by refusing to hold back or let previous missed opportunities cloud her judgement.
Taylor Mitchell started the run with a pass to Paschall. Paschall then threaded the ball to the 6-yard line where Migli ran onto it, slid between two Clemson defenders and, with her right foot, kicked the ball to the left of the goalie and into the net for her first collegiate goal. The score helped spark fourth-ranked Duke’s four-game winning streak going into Friday’s game against top-ranked North Carolina.
“It was a huge hustle play, a determined play,” said Duke head coach Robbie Church.
For Migli, the moment answered an important question.
Listed as the No. 26 prospect in the nation for the class of 2020 by TopDrawerSoccer, Migli arrived at Duke as a heralded recruit in a class ranked the fifth best in the nation. She had the potential to step in and make an immediate impact. Still, it took some time for the Battlefield High School graduate to adjust to college soccer and allow herself to make a mistake without beating herself up over it.
“A lot of freshmen wonder can I play [at this level]?,” Church said. “Then it clicks. I can play.”
Duke is the only school Migli wanted to play for in college. That’s why she committed to the Blue Devils in the spring of her freshman year of high school. She had other offers already, but Duke provided the perfect mix of athletics and academics she sought.
The Blue Devils have one of the nation’s top women’s soccer programs. In Church’s first 19 seasons, Duke has reached three NCAA College Cups, including two in the last five seasons, and qualified for 17 NCAA Tournaments.
Following a recommendation, Church first met when Migli and her family when they visited the school the previous fall.
Duke was interested in Migli joining the program. But before any decisions were made, Church said he outlined what Duke required academically, including grades and test scores. Migli never wavered in her commitment. She provided Church with her grades each semester and graduated from Battlefield with a 4.2 grade point average.
“You don’t see many changes in commitments in the ACC given the prestige of the conference,” Church said.
Migli credits her club team with raising her game and profile. For nine years, she competed with The St. James FC Virginia.
Migli never played for Battlefield. She had the option of doing so her freshman year, but decided against it. Migli believed playing for her club team gave her a better chance in front of college recruiters and she wanted to avoid injury. In the fall of 2017, the option of playing club and high school ended when youth girls soccer clubs partnered with U.S. Soccer as development academies. Playing for a development academy team prevented players from participating with a high school team.
“The training there is the some of the best training you can get,” Migli said of The St. James.
Migli started out as a defender with The St. James before her coaches moved her to forward junior year.
“I ended up liking it,” Migli said. “It stayed that way.”
Church said Migli’s defensive background only adds to her game as an effective two-way player. Some forwards don’t like to play defense, believing their only job is to score goals or assist on them. But Migli has never adopted that mentality. Against Clemson, Church recalled Migli running 60 yards to chase down a player.
“She never gives up,” Church said.
Church believes Migli has the ability to play professionally someday as long as she continues to develop. Migli has her eyes on a pro career as well, but for the moment she’a grateful on two fronts.
One is for a college season still on in the middle of a pandemic as Duke only plays an ACC schedule.
“We all feel incredibly lucky,” said Migli, who has recorded two goals this season “It’s really awesome to still have this opportunity.”
The other is she’s doing so in a Duke uniform.
“It really felt like forever,” Migli said. “I’ve been waiting for four years to be here. I’ve been working for this moment to be here. It felt like it would never come.”
