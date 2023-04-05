In games or at practice, NFL scouts immediately noticed Ryan Coll.
At 6-foot-5, 324 pounds with good feet and athletic swiftness, he was hard to miss on the University of Richmond’s offensive line.
Coll knew NFL teams asked about him through his coaches. He also knew he had the option of listening more closely and perhaps pursue a pro football career after last season.
But as flattered as Coll was by the interest, he never considered that path right now. Yes, he had developed into a second-team all-American left tackle last season for the Spiders. And he wants to play in the NFL. Just not yet.
Instead, Coll believed he needed another year to improve and gain experience.
For all his success in 2022, the 2019 Battlefield High School graduate had only started one full season on the offensive line. And that occurred in the fall as a last-minute replacement at left tackle when the preseason starter went down with a torn ACL.
So when people asked him about his plans, Coll told them to target 2024. By that point, he’d used all his eligibility and felt more comfortable in his abilities to pursue a pro football career.
“This was my first year getting recognition,” said Coll, who will take one class in the fall and graduate in December. “I still have a lot to learn.”
Richmond head football coach Russ Huesman confirmed Coll’s thinking. When the two talked during Coll’s exit meeting, Huesman brought up the feedback he’d received from NFL scouts and why he thought Coll should come back.
“[Huesman] told me it was best to play one more year,” Coll said. “I’m on people’s radar screen, but it’s best to come back and now have two years of film.”
Even though he played strictly tight end in high school, Richmond recruited Coll as an offensive tackle. They loved his size and mobility.
When visiting the Coll home during the recruiting process, Spiders co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Adam Ross remembered how well Coll demonstrated his agility.
Coll doesn’t recall why he started using the Indo Board. Perhaps, it was lying nearby and someone from Richmond asked about it.
In either case, Coll got on it and began rolling back and forth on the small surfboard with rollers underneath. Coll’s balance impressed Ross.
Coll almost eliminated Richmond from his list of schools after coming away disappointed by the Spiders’ weight room.
But another visit on July 20, 2018 changed Coll’s mind. Richmond had upgraded its facilities. Coll chose Richmond that day.
To get on the field, Coll played primarily tight end as a freshman, where he started seven games.
During the COVID-delayed season in the spring of 2021, Coll suffered the first serious injury of his football career when he broke his right leg in Richmond’s season-opener March 6 against William & Mary playing left guard.
In the fall of 2021, he returned to left guard and started six games. Coll expected to play there again in 2022.
The coaches, though, believed Coll gave Richmond the best chance to protect the quarterback’s blind side when the initial starter was injured.
With only a day to prepare for Richmond’s season opener Sept. 3 at Virginia, Coll struggled in the Spiders’ 34-17 loss.
But over the next few games, he became more comfortable and more dominant as the season went on.
“It’s about the timing of everything,” Coll said in explaining the difference between playing tackle and guard. “As a tackle, you are going against the other team’s best athlete on the edge.”
Coll played a big part in helping Richmond average 31.3 points per game to rank fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association and reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.
The CAA named him first-team all-conference and the Associated Press selected him to its all-American second team.
Ross said Coll reminds him of Cole Strange, a 2022 first-round pick out of Chattanooga by the New England Patriots. Ross only coached Strange one season in college, but during that brief time he saw a highly-motivated player with big plans ahead of him, two traits he associates with Coll.
During this offseason, Ross shared with Coll how he resembled Strange in approach and attitude.
Besides his overall demeanor and size, Coll has other things going for him. He’s a problem solver. And he’s played multiple positions.
“He’s easy to recognize,” Ross said. “When we’d have scouts at practice, they knew who he was.”
For now, Coll takes everything in. The other day, an agent who represents Travis Kelce among others reached out to Coll via Twitter. Coll took a screenshot of it to show his father as if to say, this is really happening.
“It’s coming quick,” Coll said. “But with my name out there I’m at a point where I’m in position to control my destiny,” Coll said.
Without getting too far ahead of himself.
“As close as it seems, there’s still a whole lot that has to go right. I need to keep my head straight and have a good season,” Coll said. “If I don’t, none of this will matter.”
