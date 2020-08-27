Some professional basketball teams from Germany expressed interest in Trevor Blondin. So did a team from Canada and in the country of Georgia.
But it wasn’t until a team reached out last week from Finland’s top division that Blondin firmed up his plans.
When Korihait offered the Battlefield High School graduate a one-year contract to play overseas, Blondin gladly accepted. Blondin leaves for Finland Aug. 30, where he will first quarantine for 14 days. His contract starts Sept. 15 and his season begins Oct. 17.
“A friend said to me it’s like fishing,” Blondin said. “You can throw out 100 lines all day and get nothing. And then that last lime, something hits.”
After a standout career with Division II Seton Hill University (PA), Blondin had hoped to begin his professional basketball career earlier. He earned first-team all- Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West honors his senior season (2018-19) after finishing third in the league in scoring (20 points a game).
The 6-foot-4 center believed he had the abilities to play pro basketball somewhere. It was just patiently waiting for an opportunity,
“I had confidence in myself,” Blondin said. “I saw other guys from small schools who had similar stats {getting chances]. I knew I had come too far to give up on my dream.”
Blondin said switching agents helped generate more interest in him, including the connection with Korihait. Blondin said his workouts with trainer Joe Posey in Ashburn has also helped him. Posey is a former player at James Madison University who played overseas.
“Like any job in real life, it is who you know,” Blondin said. “I did a lot of networking on my own.”
Blondin said Korihait evaluated him through recommendations and game film. The coronavirus pandemic prevented Blondin from attending any type of showcase tournaments. Blondin said he has no reservations about going to Finland since the country has a low number of coronavirus cases.
“It’s under control,” Blondin said. “Hopefully I will get the chance to play in front of fans. That will be exciting.”
