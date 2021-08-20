Zach Agnos bounced from one spot to another as he and his Bourne teammates in the Cape Cod Baseball League waited out a weather delay prompted by lightning in the area.
Standing next to Bourne’s dugout, Agnos held a microphone and interviewed his cohorts for the team’s livestream audience. The Battlefield High School graduate then jumped in for a game of two-ball, where players stand in a circle tossing baseballs to each other like a loose version of hot potato.
Once that finished, he shifted a few steps to his right and participated in Spikeball with three other players. Agnos had called “next” when another game began and an opening awaited.
Each time, Agnos kept things lively. Part of that was to kill some time. Part of it was Agnos’ extroverted personality. And part of it was another chance to bond with first-time teammates.
Agnos arrived at Bourne knowing only two other players, East Carolina University teammate Josh Moylan and Reggie Crawford, whose University of Connecticut Huskies play in the same conference as ECU. But it didn’t take long for him to connect with others. Two weeks into the season, moments like this on June 30 were a regular occurrence.
“We all clicked,” Agnos said. “We all have the same goals.”
Like his teammates, Agnos came to the Cape Cod Baseball League to impress and improve as he tested himself against some of the first-rate pitchers in the nation’s top collegiate summer league.
But he was also here to have fun and make friends. He accomplished everything he set out to do.
“Playing on the Cape is something you can’t beat,” Agnos said. “It’s what you come up here for.”
Because Cape teams like to set their rosters as early as possible for the upcoming season, Agnos knew by the start of the 2020-21 school year he was headed to Bourne. ECU associate head coach Jeff Palumbo played for Bourne and had connections with Braves’ manager Harvey Shapiro.
When other players heard he was going to Bourne, they razzed him, saying it was the Cape’s worst team. Agnos shrugged it off.
“You are not going to find a bad team [here],” Agnos said.
Agnos helped prove the naysayers wrong. The Braves finished the regular season with the league’s best overall record (24-9-3) and their lowest regular-season loss total in franchise history. Bourne also began the season with a 9-0-2 record, saw five of its players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft July 11-13 and advanced to its first league championship series since 2017.
Agnos said “building relationships that’ll last a lifetime and enjoying baseball with a great atmosphere” made the season special.
A versatile player, Agnos primarily split time at third base with University of Nebraska’s Max Anderson. But he also played second base and pitched.
He encountered ups and downs at the plate, finishing the season with a .197 batting average. Agnos described the experience as humbling at times. But it’s all part of competing at the Cape and understanding there’s more to the evaluation process than batting average. Scouts, for example, also watch your reaction after a frustrating at-bat.
“I don’t worry about it,” Agnos said. “The scouts are looking to see whether you slam your bat. I stay with my approach.”
Agnos was a little familiar with the Cape because his older brother, Jake, played for Harwich. And he looked forward to playing summer baseball after COVID cancelled everything a year ago when Agnos was scheduled to play in the Valley League.
But nothing prepared him for what he witnessed as a player.
The nightly capacity crowds surprised him. He also enjoyed working the youth baseball clinics in the morning, teaching kids the game through activities like Wiffle ball.
“It was different,” Agnos said. “More relaxed. It’s hard to explain. I’d done camps in Northern Virginia and there’s an intensity level there. Here, it was just fun.”
He loved staying with his host family, whose son attended ECU. He learned to navigate the traffic patterns as well. Agnos’ host family lived across the Bourne Bridge in Mattapoisett. Only two bridges connect Cape Cod with the mainland so even a short drive can take over an hour during peak tourist season. Agnos timed his drive, which should be 24 minutes without traffic, to avoid back-ups.
Most importantly, though, he collected an abundance of memories.
“It helped me grow by being able to find myself and figure out what works for me,” Agnos said. “It allowed me to do some searching on my own and pick other player’s brains and learn from them.”
