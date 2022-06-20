Battlefield High School graduate Zach Agnos received an invitation Monday from USA Baseball to try out for the 2022 Collegiate National Team.
The national team training camp is June 30-July 4 in North Carolina. Agnos is among 48 to 50 players invited to the camp that will feature a five-game Stars vs. Stripes series.
USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after training camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.
Agnos' older brother Jake played for the Collegiate National Team in 2018.
Agnos, who was one of three East Carolina baseball players to start all 67 games this season, earned second-team ABCA All-Regional honors after batting .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. Agnos was also 3-0 as a relief pitcher with three saves in 21 appearances.
