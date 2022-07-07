Battlefield High School Zach Agnos has been named to the 2022 Collegiate National Baseball Team that begins play Saturday at Honkbalweek Haarlem in Haarlem, Netherlands.
Agnos was one of 26 players selected to the squad and is the second member of his family to represent Team USA. His older brother Jake made the team in 2018. Team USA opens up play against Japan Saturday at 8 a.m. ET followed by games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao in group play The tournament runs through July 15.
The lone two-way player on this summer’s team, Agnos appeared in four games (three starts) during the national team training camp June 30-July 4 in Cary, North Carolina.
The East Carolina standout batted .125 (1-for-80 with a double, walk and hit by pitch. On the mound, he pitched in a pair of games allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in two full innings (4.50 ERA).
Agnos was a second-team DI Baseball and Baseball America selection this season after batting .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. Agnos was also 3-0 as a relief pitcher with three saves in 21 appearances.
