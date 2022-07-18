The Colorado Rockies chose Battlefield High School graduate Zach Agnos in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft Monday.
The three-day draft lasts 20 rounds. The first and second rounds were Sunday and rounds 3-10 were Monday.
Agnos had a stellar season as a two-way player for East Carolina. He batted .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored and was also 3-0 as a relief pitcher with three saves in 21 appearances.
Agnos was named to two all-American teams this season and made the 26-player Collegiate National Baseball Team.
He is the second member of his family to be selected in the MLB Draft. The New York Yankees picked his older brother Jake in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of East Carolina.
Agnos is the eighth Battlefield graduate to be drafted either directly out of high school or out of college since the school opened in 2004.
Zach Agnos was rated the No. 462 prospect coming into the draft by Baseball America.
