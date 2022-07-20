From the start, Zach Agnos prepared for the 2022 MLB Draft with one thought: If someone selected him, it would occur Tuesday during the draft’s third and final day between the 11th and 20th rounds. That’s what insiders told him – and there was no indication to think otherwise.

But then Monday during the draft’s sixth round, Agnos received a surprising call from his advisor, Jeff Randazzo. Randazzo told Agnos he might go earlier than expected. The Toronto Blue Jays and the Colorado Rockies told Randazzo they were considering taking the 2019 Battlefield High School graduate between the eighth and 10th rounds.

The Blue Jays eventually dropped out because they did not have enough money in their bonus pool to sign Agnos. The Rockies, though, remained in the hunt with one condition: To ensure Agnos would sign if chosen with the No. 269 spot in the 10th round, Colorado wanted to hammer out a pre-draft deal with Agnos.

Colorado agreed to pay Agnos a bonus just above the slot value of $153,100. And in return, Agnos agreed to sign for a bonus of $165,000 once Colorado officially selected him.

It all worked out. Five minutes after the pick, a member of the Rockies’ front office called Agnos to welcome him to the organization.

Agnos leaves Sunday for Arizona, home of Colorado’s spring-training facility at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick just outside Scottsdale. Agnos will undergo a physical there and then sign his pro contract.

With two years of college eligibility left, Agnos had the option to return to East Carolina University. But he decided this was the best time to go pro given his age. Agnos turns 22 on Aug. 15. The earlier MLB teams can start developing their players the better. If Agnos returned to East Carolina for another year, his value would go down, as would his negotiating leverage.

Agnos informed ECU of his decision Monday night. Pirates head coach Cliff Godwin understood why Agnos was leaving, but it didn’t make the conversation any easier.

“ECU means so much to me,” Agnos said. “I will miss them. You can’t replace them.”

Agnos will begin his pro career as a pitcher. Although he primarily played infield at East Carolina, Agnos attracted more interest from MLB teams off the mound going into this season.

The change began in the summer of 2021 when Agnos played for Bourne in the Cape Cod League. On a lark, Agnos asked Bourne manager Harvey Shapiro if he could throw during the Braves’ last regular-season game before going into the postseason. Agnos had asked all season to pitch, but Shapiro refused, trying to rest Agnos’ arm. But after clearing it with ECU assistant head coach Jeff Palumbo, who played for Shapiro in Bourne, Shapiro relented on the understanding Agnos would pitch sparingly.

Agnos faced three batters in 0.2 innings, which was nothing spectacular. But something else caught scouts’ eyes during the brief outing. His fastball was clocked at between 93 and 95 mph.

Taking note of his velocity, MLB representatives followed up when they met with Agnos and other draft-eligible players in the fall at ECU. Each time Agnos heard the same thing. The scouts all told him how they liked him as a pitcher.

Agnos remained a fixture at shortstop this spring, believing he’d stay somewhere in the infield at the next level. He did well there, hitting .330 with seven homers, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored.

But Agnos continued to impress with his arm, especially as a reliever during the postseason in helping the Pirates reach the NCAA Super Regionals. For the season, the 6-foot, 203-pound right-hander was 3-0 with 19 strikeouts, six walks and a team-best 2.31 ERA in 23.1 innings. He continued to thrive after making the 26-player Collegiate National Baseball Team that won the bronze medal July 15 in the Netherlands.

As scouts evaluated Agnos, they saw more immediate upside in him as a pitcher than as a hitter. They liked the velocity of his fastball. And he has a changeup that reaches the mid-80s, as well as a slider and a curveball.

The biggest selling point, though, was his fresh arm. As one scout told him before the draft, if Agnos threw this well in limited innings, what could happen when a team develops him more?

MLB teams told Agnos before the draft he is capable of becoming a starter or a closer, but the Rockies have not determined how they plan to use him.

Agnos took the position switch in stride.

He was Battlefield’s ace his senior season when he went 7-3 with 70 strikeouts, 17 walks and a 1.71 ERA in 55 innings.

And he arrived at ECU as a two-way player primarily recruited to pitch who ended up becoming a position player first.

Battlefield High School draft picks through the years YEAR, NAME, POSITION, MLB TEAM, ROUND 2008: Evan Scott (’08 graduate), RHP, L.A. Angels, 37th x2011: David Herbek (’07). SS. Chi. White Sox, 15th x2011: Matt Crouse (’08), LHP, Detroit, 24th x2014: Nick Wells (’14), LHP, Toronto, 3rd x2017: Nick Feight (’14), C, San Diego, 19th x2018: Jett Manning (’15), SS, San Francisco, 20th x2019: Jake Agnos (’16), LHP, N.Y. Yankees, 4th x2022: Zach Agnos (’19), RHP, Colorado, 10th x = signed with the team that drafted them

“I keep telling everyone my dream is to play in the big leagues,” Agnos said. “Whether that’s as an infielder or a closer, it’s all going to be the same.”

Monday’s unexpected news was emotional for Agnos and his family. The family has a tradition of producing pro pitchers. Zach’s grandfather, George Miller, was a right-handed pitcher in the Washington Senators and Minnesota Twins’ organizations. And Agnos’ older brother, Jake, is a left-handed pitcher in the New York Yankees’ organization.

Agnos was able to share the big news first-hand with Jake, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of ECU. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he underwent in May 2021 and came home for the All-Star break.

Jake, who is also represented by Randazzo, encouraged his younger brother to begin his pro career, thinking it was the right time.

“It’s extremely special,” Zach Agnos said. “Not everyone can say they have two kids in the same family in pro ball.”

After the official announcement from the Rockies, Zach joined his mother, Lee, along with Jake, Jake’s girlfriend and a family friend for a quick celebration meal at El Tio Tex-Mex Grill in Gainesville. It was the favorite restaurant of Agnos’ father, Niko, who passed away last fall at the age of 56 from COVID-19 complications.

“My dad sacrificed for us,” Agnos said. “He did things those other dads did not do. He was not one of those dads who are yelling at their kids if they strike out. It was my dad’s dream [to play pro ball].”

The family also shared a celebratory moment at their Haymarket home with champagne even though it took Agnos some time to open the bottles. Other family members, friends and coaches stopped by as well.

Agnos will spend the rest of the week working out and taking a breath after finishing his national team commitment last Friday. He’s still adjusting to the time change but is ready for another one when he heads to Arizona.

“I just unpacked,” Agnos said. “Now it’s time to repack.”