Battlefield High School graduate Tori Powell was named the United Soccer Coaches’ National Player of the Week and the ACC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Virginia Tech freshman forward was also named to the College Soccer News Women’s National Team of the Week and the TopDrawer Soccer Team of the Week.
In two games, Powell totaled six points.
Powell scored two goals and added one assist in a 4-3 win over Wake Forest. She then contributed an assist Sunday in the Hokies’ 3-0 victory over Boston College.
Virginia Tech is 5-0 when Powell records a point and she’s totaled all of her 12 points in the Hokies’ last seven matches. Powell has five goals and two assists overall this season.
Powell finished the ACC regular season tied for fourth in goals scored in ACC-only matches with four and her 10 points was tied for fifth. Among those competing for the ACC title next week, her overall 12 points is tied for third and her five overall goals is tied for second.
Migil honored
Battlefield High School graduate Olivia Migli received honorable mention recognition as a member of TopDrawerSoccer’s National Team of the Week.
The Duke University freshman forward tallied two goals Sunday in Duke’s 3-1 win over Miami (FL.) Migli leads the Blue Devils with four goals, a total that ranks tied for first in the ACC among rookies.
