Lead the charge.
Such is the motto adopted all season by the Battlefield Bobcats, and while the team did not play its best football early, it has steadily improved throughout the season.
Alas, Thursday night the visiting Bobcats led the charge virtually from start to finish en route to a 35-12 in what the players likely considered a must-win game. After all, a loss would have made it very difficult for Battlefield to qualify for the playoffs, given that only the top four teams per region advance to the postseason due to the compressed schedule caused by the pandemic.
The victory ended Patriot’s 21-game district/conference winning streak. It also secured Battlefield a tie with the Pioneers for the Cedar Run District title. The Bobcats’ won their last league championship in 2015, which is also the last time Battlefield beat Patriot before the Pioneers began their run.
Even more importantly, Thursday’s victory should qualify Battlefield for the postseason after a two-year absence. The Virginia High School League will release the official pairings Sunday afternoon, but the Bobcats appear to have amassed enough points to secure the No. 3 seed, while Patriot should be the No. 4 seed. Gar-Field and Massaponax have already clinched the top two spots in the four-team Class 6 Region B playoffs.
Riverbend would have captured the fourth seed with a win Thursday over North Stafford. But the Bears lost 14-7 ending their season and allowing Patriot to still make the playoffs for the fifth straight season despite Thursday’s loss.
The Bobcats (5-1) took advantage of four turnovers, including two interceptions, in scoring more points against Patriot in one game this season than the Pioneers had given up in their previous four combined games. Coming into Thursday, the Pioneers (4-1) had recorded three shutouts and outscored their opponents 147-13.
Patriot made things difficult for itself with the four turnovers and ill-timed penalties, including a holding call that nullified a potential 50-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter and another that called back a possible 35-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter.
Ironically, Patriot scored its first touchdown after the Bobcats had a bad snap on a punt, giving the Pioneers the ball at the Battlefield 7. Two plays later, Patriot quarterback Cody Rogers ran it in from the 3, to give the Pioneers a 6-0 lead about two minutes into the second quarter.
Six minutes later, Battlefield quarterback Jonathan Walters found Geajorm Akpaloo over the middle on a pass, and s did the rest, speeding to the left and then racing up the sideline for an 83-yard scoring pass that gave the Bobcats a 7-6 lead. Just before halftime, Battlefield senior running back Matt Binkowski, who finished with 205 yards on 31 carries, raced 70 yards for a score that made it 14-6.
Akpaloo was not finished. He intercepted a pass from Rogers in the end zone that might have pulled the Pioneers to within 14-13 early in the third quarter. Instead, the Bobcats embarked on a 13-play, 90-yard drive that resulted in a 35-yard TD pass from Walters to Akpaloo that helped Battlefield take charge with a 21-6 lead.
When Binkowski juked and jived his way to a 44-yard scoring run with 8:27 left in the game, the Bobcats took an insurmountable 28-6 lead. Patriot’s Keith Jenkins scored Patriot’s final touchdown on a 48-yard run less than a minute later. But Binkowski scored his third TD of the game, this one on a 10-yard run, to put the game away with 1:24 left. The James Madison University signee has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season, including six in his last two games.
A smiling Battlefield coach Scott Girolmo said he was “very proud” of all of his players for their effort against a “very good and well coached” Patriot team. He particularly lauded the efforts of Akpaloo and Binkowski, while adding that each of their individual performances would not have been possible without the spectacular level of play of the Bobcats’ offensive line.
“Binkowski played like a man on a mission tonight, but credit has to be given to the offensive line, who really did a spectacular job against a super Patriot defensive front,” said Girolmo, who is leaving Battlefield after this school year to take the head football coaching job at Prince George High School. “I can’t say enough how great a job our kids did against an excellent team. And I am very happy for [both] Geajorm and Matt because they work hard every day at practice and honor their colors [purple and white] very well.”
When asked if he talked to his team about the stakes Battlefield faced entering Thursday’s matchup, Girolmo said he did talk to them, but probably did not need to.
“They are very tech-saavy, so they probably knew that [they would not earn a playoff berth] if they lost,” Girolmo said. “But of course we talked to them and reminded them what was at stake. They really have responded well to what we tell them all season long. I am happy for the seniors that they bought themselves [at least] another week, but this team has been committing to the growth process all season.”
BATTLEFIELD (5-1) 0 14 14 7 – 35
PATRIOT (4-1) 6 0 0 6—12
Second Quarter
P—Rogers 3 run (kick failed), 10:26
B—Akpaloo 83 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 4:52
B—Binkowski 70 run (Bruot kick), :52
Third Quarter
B—Akpaloo 35 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), :15
Fourth Quarter
B—Binkowski 44 run (Bruot kick), 8:27
P—Jenkins 48 run (kick failed), 7:28
B—Binkowski 10 run (Bruot kick), 1:24.
Individual statistics
Rushing
Battlefield, Binkowski 31-205, Thaxton 8-36, Walters 5-(minus 8); Patriot, Jenkins 15-98, Rogers 27-90.
Passing
Battlefield, Walters 6-9-0-180; Patriot, Rogers 9-16-2-104.
Receiving
Battlefield, Akpaloo 2-118, Woodson 2-52; Binkowski 1-14, Haywood 1-2; Patriot, Harris-Ayala 2-33, Bigbee 2-26, Cruz 2-14, Stoney 1-25, Lacey 1-8, Mao 1-(minus 2).
