Battlefield High School head football coach Scott Girolmo will leave his current position after this school year to become the new head football coach at Prince George County High School. Girolmo takes over at Prince George July 1, 2021.
The Prince George County Public Schools Division announced the hire Monday.
Girolmo will fill the opening created after Bruce Carroll was named Prince George's athletic director in August. Carroll was the Royals' head coach for the past 11 years.
Until Girolmo arrives, Carroll is staying on as the head coach when the season starts in February. Prince George went 7-4 in 2019, its best record since 1994.
Girolmo’s wife Ashton is a Prince George graduate and the niece of Prince George school board chairman Chris Johnson.
“Ashton and I are humbled and grateful to have a chance to be a part of this great school and community,” Girolmo said in a release from the school system.
“For 10 years Prince George has been our home away from home, as we have spent countless long weekends and holidays visiting with our family here. We feel like we have always had a place in this town. … Now I am thankful that we get a chance to raise our daughter Reagan and son Will in a wonderful place, surrounded by so many sweet and special people. We are looking forward to the challenge of leading the football program and creating a unique and rewarding experience for the players, students, and the community.”
Girolmo is in his second year at Battlefield. The Bobcats went 4-6 in 2019.
Girolmo came to Battlefield after four seasons as R.E. Lee-Staunton's head coach. He went 32-18 and led the football team to the Class 2 state final in 2017.
Prior to R.E.-Lee Staunton, Girolmo spent four seasons as an assistant at Liberty-Bealeton High School. Girolmo has also been an assistant coach under his father Steve at Livonia High School (N.Y.) as well as coaching in college as a graduate assistant at Castleton State and a special teams and defensive backs coach for Western New England University.
