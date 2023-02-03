Battlefield High School announced its inaugural athletic hall of class Friday.
The inductees are:
Jake Agnos – Baseball – Class of 2016 (Athlete)
Galissia Cause – Discus and Shot Put - Class of 2014 (Athlete)
Colleen Gawkins – Girls Soccer – Class of 2014 (Athlete)
Emily Harrison – Pole Vault - Class of 2017 (Athlete)
Eric Hoepker- Cross Country and Track – Class of 2008 (Athlete)
Beau Martino – Wrestling – Class of 2009 (Athlete)
Caroline Skaff – Volleyball – Class of 2016 (Athlete)
Ryan Swingle- Basketball, Lacrosse, and Football- Class of 2013 (Athlete)
Nick Tremols – Swim – Class of 2010 (Athlete)
Mark Cox – (Coach)
Mike Gehres – Voice of the Bobcats, Announcer (Contributor)
