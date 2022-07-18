Battlefield High School was the Class 6 winner of the 2021-22 National Guard Cup presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for year-long athletic success.
This is Battlefield’s first win in the 33 years of this competition.
Battlefield finished with 505 total points through the three athletic seasons. They totaled 107.5 points in the fall, 180 in the winter and 217.5 in the spring.
Among the Bobcats' highlights this season included winning the Class 6 state girls swim team title, finishing as the boys basketball state runner-up and as the state boys and girls lacrosse runner-up. The football team advanced to the state semifinals and the softball team reached the state quarterfinals.
Battlefield is the first Prince William County high school to receive this honor since Brentsville won three straight for Group A from 2001-03. Woodbridge is the only other county high school to win the cup for its classification, doing so in 1994 and 1991.
A point system determines the winners based on overall performance in VHSL state championship competitions. Points are awarded on the following basis: first place, 50; second place, 45; third place, 40; fourth place, 35; fifth place, 30; sixth place, 25; seventh place, 20; and eighth place, 15.
Auburn won the Class 1 title (577.5 points), Glenvar Class 2 (422.5), Maggie Walker Class 3 (517.5), Western Albemarle Class 4 (567.5) and Deep Run Class 6 (640).
