Battlefield High School is starting an athletics hall of fame for the 2022-23 school year.
The athletics hall of fame's purpose is to recognize and honor the school's student-athletes, coaches, and/or contributors who excelled in their respective roles to bring honor, recognition, distinction, and excellence to Battlefield. The Haymarket-based school opened in 2004.
Athletic hall of fame nomination forms can be obtained by going to the Battlefield Athletics' website, www.Bobcatspride.org. Nominees can be made electronically or by mail starting February 11, 2022. The deadline to have nominees submitted to the Battlefield Activities Office is June 1, 2022.
Notifications for the school's inaugural first class will be communicated by the Hall of Fame Committee no later than August 1 in advance of the Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled during the first home varsity football (The Hall of Fame Game). The inductees and their families will be recognized on the field at halftime.
