Battlefield High School graduate Josh King is one of 13 finalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football's premier scholar-athlete award.
King was selected from 176 semifinalists that cover all three NCAA divisions and NAIA. King is a U.S. Merchant Marine Academy senior linebacker and team captain.
As a finalist, King will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will all travel to the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where one of them will be named the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
The 13 finalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy are:
• Troy Andersen, LB – Montana State (3.91 GPA - Agricultural Business)
• Thomas Booker, DE – Stanford (3.88 GPA - Economics & Communications)
• Mike Caliendo, OL – Western Michigan (3.90 GPA - Biomedical Sciences)
• Sean Clifford, QB – Penn State (3.45 GPA - Public Relations)
• Cameron Dukes, QB – Lindsey Wilson [KY] (3.89 GPA - Physical Education & Health)
• Patrick Fields, DB – Oklahoma (3.82 GPA - Accounting)
• Matt Henningsen, DE – Wisconsin (4.00 GPA - Electrical Engineering)
• Aidan Hutchinson, DE – Michigan (3.54 GPA - Applied Exercise Science)
• Joshua King, LB - U.S. Merchant Marine Academy [NY] (3.73 GPA - Marine Engineering)
• Charlie Kolar, TE – Iowa State (3.99 GPA - Mechanical Engineering)
• Henry Litwin, WR – Slippery Rock [PA] (3.66 GPA - Safety Management)
• Sean Mahone, S – West Virginia (3.60 GPA - Management Information Systems)
• Grant Morgan, LB – Arkansas (3.66 GPA - Kinesiology)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.