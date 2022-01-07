Battlefield High School graduate Josh King has been named the male recipient of the annual Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup presented by the Athletes for a Better World.
According to a press release, the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, named in honor of legendary NCAA basketball coach John Wooden, is presented to six distinguished athletes from any sport – male/female high school, male/female intercollegiate, and male/female professional – who best display character, teamwork and citizenship.
King will be honored at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in late April for the 17th Annual Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup Awards Ceremony.
There, he will officially accept the Citizenship Cup along with this year’s other collegiate recipient, Samantha Thomas, a star on the University of Arizona women’s basketball team, as well as the professional and high school recipients.
In the fall of 2021, King was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football's premier scholar-athlete award.
King finished his senior season as a linebacker and team captain for the United States Merchant Marine Academy. USMAA posted its best season in the school’s history with a 9-1 record.
