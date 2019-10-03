Battlefield High School senior Olivia Migli is one of 39 players attending a U.S. U-18 Women's National Soccer Team player identification camp Oct. 1-8 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
This is Migli's first appearance with the U18s. The Duke commitment has also made appearances with the U-16 and U-14 national teams. Migli does not play for Battlefield's soccer team, competing instead with her club team The Saint James FC Virginia.
U.S. U-18 WNT IDENTIFICATION CAMP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)
GOALKEEPERS (4): Taylor Fox (West Florida Flames; Titusville, Fla.), Leah Freeman (Mustang SC; Berkley, Calif.), Mia Justus (IMG Academy; Amherst, Ohio), Alia Skinner (United Soccer Alliance; Fleming Island, Fla.)
DEFENDERS (9): Abby Allen (Lonestar SC Academy; Austin, Texas), Nya Harrison (San Diego Surf; San Diego, Calif.), Smith Hunter (Reign Academy; Seattle, Wash.), Tabitha LaParl (So Cal Blues SC; Lakewood, Calif.), Emily Mason (Players Development Academy; Flemington, N.J.), Emma Misal (Penn Fusion Soccer Academy; Mechanicsburg, Pa.), Madison Perez (Legends FC; West Covina, Calif.), Karly Reeves (San Diego Surf; San Diego, Calif.), Paige Tolentino (NC Courage; Pinehurst, N.C.)
MIDFIELDERS (12): Margaret Boade (Real Colorado; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Aislynn Crowder (Hawaii Rush; Mililani, Hawaii), Cailey England (Lonestar SC Academy; Dripping Springs, Texas), Alexa Gonzalez (Legends FC; Riverside, Calif.), Kayleen Gowers (San Jose Earthquakes; Los Altos, Calif.), Isabel Loza (LAFC Slammers; La Mirada, Calif.), Emily Mathews (Nationals; Macomb, Mich.), Amber Nguyen (Tophat; Snellville, Ga.), Michaela Rosenbaum (Star Academy; Santa Rosa, Calif.), Madeline Simpson (Tophat; Atlanta, Ga.), Hannah Waesch (Solar SC; The Colony, Texas), Aki Yuasa (GPS Vermont Synergy FC; Charlotte, Vt.)
FORWARDS (14): Abigail Borchers (San Jose Earthquakes; Fresno, Calif.), Michelle Cooper (IMG Academy; Clarkston, Mich.), Talia DellaPeruta (Koln/GER; Cumming, Ga.), Jazlynn Ellis (Real Colorado; Parker, Colo.), Mollie Griswold (Arizona Arsenal SC; Gilbert, Ariz.), Dilary Heredia-Beltran (Sporting Blue Valley; Overland Park, Kan.), Samantha Kroeger (World Class FC; West Milford, N.J.), Paige Lacey (Portland Thorns FC; Central Point, Ore.), Quincy McMahon (Real Colorado; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Asha Means (Charlotte Soccer Academy; Huntersville, N.C.), Olivia Migli (FC Virginia; Haymarket, Va.), Trinity Rodman (So Cal Blues SC; Laguna Niguel, Calif.), Reilyn Turner (So Cal Blues SC; Laguna Beach, Calif.), Grace Watkins (LAFC Slammers; Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
