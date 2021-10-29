Graham Jones ran for 87 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns Thursday as visiting Battlefield improved to 9-0 with a 28-7 non-district over Gar-Field.
Jelon Johnson added a rushing touchdown and Damier Minkah an interception for a touchdown.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bobcats scored once in the second quarter on Johnson’s’ 8-yard run.
In the third, Jones recorded back-to-back touchdowns on runs of 3 and 2 yards before Gar-Field got on the board with a 65-yard touchdown run.
Minkah’s 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth closed out the scoring.
Battlefield quarterback Jonathan Walters was 10 of 19 passing for 71 yards. Braden Boggs, Dominic Taylor and Caleb Woodson each caught three passes.
Battlefield closes out the regular season Nov. 5 at Patriot. Gar-Field is now 5-4 and finishes the regular season with Woodbridge Nov. 6.
OTHER LOCAL SCORES FROM THURSDAY
Meridian 71, Manassas Park 0
Brentsville 35, Skyline 6
