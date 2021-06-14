Battlefield rising senior Wesley Williams announced on Twitter Sunday that he has committed to Duke for football.
The Blue Devils recruited the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Williams as a defensive lineman. Williams is Duke’s third commitment for the class of 2022. Duke offered Williams in October of 2020.
Williams had 10 offers, including ones from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Pittsburgh. Williams took an official visit to Duke this weekend. Williams is ranked the No. 41 player in Virginia by 247Sports for the class of 2022.
Williams is only the second Battlefield player to commit to a Power 5 conference program since the school opened in 2004. The other is Brailyn Franklin, a 2017 Battlefield graduate who signed with Penn State as a linebacker.
Williams earned all-Cedar Run District first-team honors this season at defensive lineman in helping Battlefield reach the playoffs. He was also recruited by colleges as a tight end.
