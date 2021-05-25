Battlefield has hired Greg Hatfield as its next head football coach.
Hatfield comes from Class 4 Eastern View High School in Culpeper. He has served as the Cyclones only head coach since the school opened in 2008.
Hatfield replaces Scott Girolmo, who has taken the head football coaching job at Prince George High School. Girolmo coached the Bobcats for two seasons.
Hatfield posted only one losing season during his time at Eastern View (4-6, 2012).
In 13 seasons at Eastern View, Hatfield went 108-37. His teams reached the postseason eight times, including seven straight from 2013-19.
His best record was in 2018 when the Cyclones went 13-1 and lost in the state semifinals.
Hatfield is a 1989 Stafford High School graduate. He was a two-time Division III All-America defensive lineman/linebacker at Hampden–Sydney College.
Hatfield previously served as Fauquier High School’s head football coach from 2005-07 and as Central-Woodstock’s head football coach, where he was named the Associated Press’ 2003 Group A coach of the year after leading the Falcons to a 9-2 record and a spot in the playoffs after going 1-9 the year before.
