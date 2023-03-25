BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 5, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 2: Noel Sotelo scored two goals and Erith Garcia, Cooper Noseworthy and Elias SanJuan one each for Osbourn.
Dany Reyes assisted one of Sotelo’s goals.
BATTLEFIELD 5, UNITY REED 0: Battlefield goals were by Yazan Yaghmmour (2), Luke Smith, Nathan Andrade and Nziza Siibo.
Assists by Amari Benjamin (2).
OSBOURN PARK 5, PATRIOT 0: Adhbuth Sista had two goals and one assist, Brandon Soto had one goal and two assists and Jonathan Rivera had one goal that was assisted by Luis Argueta.
Jorge Ortega had an unassisted goal off of a free kick.
Gian Alderetes got the shutout. OP is 3-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the Cedar Run District. Patriot is 2-2 and 1-2.
