Chris Montes blocked the extra-point attempt in overtime as host Battlefield remained undefeated with a 28-27 Cedar Run District win Friday over John Champe.
In overtime, Battlefield started with the ball first. Jelon Johnson scored off a 10-yard run and Maddux Tennant converted the extra point to put the Bobcats up 28-21.
John Champe then scored on its possession. But the game ended on Montes' block.
Battlefield (4-0 in district, 6-0 overall) sent the game into overtime when freshman quarterback Calum O’Shea found Bryce Banning in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown pass with a tenth of a second left in regulation followed by Tennant’s extra point.
O’Shea replaced starter Braden Boggs in the third quarter after Boggs was knocked out of the game. Battlefield head coach Greg Hatfield said Boggs was fine after the game.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Hatfield said. “[John Champe] really challenged us in the first half. They took it to us. We lost our composure. But we got it back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.