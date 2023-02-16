Battlefield High School’s wrestling team started slow last season by finishing last in one 10-team tournament and 28th out of 31 teams at another. But by the postseason, Battlefield showed improvement, highlighted by a runner-up finish at regionals.

Using that turnaround as inspiration, this year the Bobcats have put themselves in position to win the program’s second state title at the Class 6 meet Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

“I keep thinking about not just our progress from this year, but how far we’ve come in two years,” said Battlefield head coach Mike Spudic. “We were excited with how our hard work has paid off.”

State wrestling weekend Class 6 state wrestling meet Where: Virginia Beach Sports Center When: Friday, 10 a.m. (first round followed by second round and quarterfinals); Saturday, 10 a.m. (semifinals followed by consolation finals); finals start at 5 p.m. Class 3 state wrestling meet Where: Salem Civic Center When: Friday, 10 a.m. (first round followed by second round and quarterfinals); Saturday, 10 a.m. (semifinals followed by consolation finals); finals start at 5 p.m.

The Bobcats will send 10 wrestlers to states, the second most behind Virginia Beach-based Kellam with 11. Battlefield won its only state wrestling title in 2018. Until then, Prince William County had not produced a state wrestling team champion at the highest classification since the VHSL started recording winners in 1971.

On Feb. 11, Battlefield won its first region title since 2019 by dominating the Region 6B meet at Woodbridge. The Bobcats totaled 220 points, followed by Woodbridge, the 2022 region champ, with 153.

Battlefield took first in four weight classes:

Freshman Logan Katz won at 106 pounds over Freedom-South Riding’s Erik Gavares by fall at 2:00. Katz is now 37-2.

Sophomore Ryan Saunders won at 113 pounds in a 3-2 decision over Freedom-South Riding’s Ty Beyer. Saunders improves to 35-11.

Junior Carter Harris beat Hylton’s C.D. Garris by a 3-1 decision at 132 pounds. Harris is now 45-10.

Senior Cooper Lockhart defeated Osbourn’s Adar Malik by a fall at 4:51 to win at 157 pounds. Lockhart is 45-2.

“I’m very pleased with how we ended up, and I’m very happy for our individual champs: Logan, Ryan, Carter, and Cooper,” Spudic said. “With 10 wrestlers qualified for states, we have an opportunity to do something very special [at states].”

Lockhart is the leader for a team with only four seniors and is the only Bobcat wrestler who placed last season at states (fifth at 152 pounds). The Morgan State signee and three-year starter is the one the other wrestlers look to for guidance.

“He was very determined to do offseason work and has been non-stop since then,” Spudic said. “He goes to tournaments and tells the rest of the guys to come along and they follow suit.”

Spudic also credits Battlefield’s success to the performance of two freshmen, Katz and Matthew Arndt. Both arrived at Battlefield with promise and made immediate impacts. Arndt’s father, Jeff, runs the Haymarket Hurricane Wrestling program. Matthew Arndt finished second at regionals to Forest Park senior AJ Orlando in a 3-2 decision at 126 pounds. Orlando is a two-time state runner-up.

In addition, Spudic said “Daniel Korniluk, Ryan Gioffre and Chris Montes all beat wrestlers in the placement round that they had lost to [multiple times] before. That’s something they should be extremely proud of."

Battlefield’s coaching staff plays a big part in the team’s success as well.

Spudic is in his second year as head coach and his sixth overall with the program after replacing Brian Shaffer. Spudic came from Osbourn Park, where he was head coach for 13 seasons. Spudic said he moved to Battlefield because he lives across the street from the Haymarket school and it was better logistically for him and his family.

Shaffer, a former state wrestling champion at Woodbridge and head wrestling coach at George Mason University, stepped down after 11 seasons. But he remains on staff as an assistant, along with Ray Bernot, a former Battlefield state wrestling champion.

Spudic said the key is how well all three complement each other.

Spudic describes Bernot “as the fire of this team. The kids love him and he has raised expectations beyond what Brian and I have.”

Shaffer, Spudic said, is the planner as well as the one who focuses on things the team needs to fix or address.

As for Spudic himself, he said he does “whatever else needs to be done.”

“We essentially have three head coaches who work together,” Spudic said. “We have club coaches, too. We’re lucky with what we have available to us.”