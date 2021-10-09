BATTLEFIELD 27, JOHN CHAMPE 24: The visiting Bobcats scored all their points in the third quarter to overcome a 17-0 halftime deficit and remain unbeaten Friday.
Wide receiver Braden Boggs and running back Jelon Johnson each scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Jonathan Walters connected with Boggs on touchdown passes of 48 and 78 yards for Battlefield’s first and third touchdowns.
Johnson ran for 12 yards and 19 yards to round out the scoring. Johnson finished with 59 rushing yards on nine carries. Graham Jones led Battlefield with 82 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Walters was 11 of 19 for 216 yards and two interceptions. Boggs caught five passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bobcats (3-0 in Cedar Run District, 6-0 overall) totaled 380 yards of offense. They had 12 penalties for 85 yards. Wes Williams and Kehler Hamilton each recorded an interception.
Vadim Bruot converted three extra points for Battlefield.
John Champe (2-1, 4-3 overall) scored a touchdown in the first quarter followed by a field goal and another touchdown in the second quarter.
