Battlefield High School senior Bryce Corbett finished second Monday at the Class 6 state golf tournament at the Magnolia Green Golf Club in Moseley.
The defending state champion, Corbett entered the final two holes five under. But he bogeyed 17 and 18 to finish one shot behind winner Benjamin Newfield, a freshman from Yorktown High School. Corbett shot a 69.
Newfield, age 14, is the first golfer from Yorktown to win a state title. Newfield barely qualified for the state tourney. He did so by winning a one-hole playoff at the region tournament for the final berth into the VHSL competition.
Overall, Battlefield finished fifth with a 308. Langley won the state title by shooting a 2-under-par 286. Madison was second, Fairfax third and Kellam fourth.
