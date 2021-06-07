Battlefield High School’s Camille Spink qualified for two events in the Wave II portion of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
Competing in Wave I, Spink finished first overall in the “A” final in the 100-meter freestyle June 4. Then on Monday night, she qualified in the 50 free after tying for second with Anna Moesch in a personal-best time of 25.54.
That time is No. 24 all-time in the 15-16 girls 50 free.
The top two finishers in each event advance to the Wave II trials June 13-20. The top two performers in each event at the Wave II trials make the U.S. Olympic Team.
Both Spink and Moesch moved on to Wave II since they tied for second. Mindy Cundiff was first in a time of 25.46.
Spink’s time of 55:25 in the 100 free tied her for 12th all-time in the girls 15-16 age group. Her time also shaved four tenths off her time in the preliminaries. Spinks advanced to the 100 free finals after posting a time of 55.63 in the preliminaries to earn the top seed in the finals.
Spink entered the 100 free seeded sixth.
In the 50 free preliminaries, Spink placed third after dropping .23 seconds off her time.
