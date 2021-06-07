Camille Spink finished first overall in the “A” final at the Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in the 100-meter freestyle June 4 to advance to Wave II of the trials.
Spink’s time of 55:25 in the 100 free tied her for 12th all-time in the girls 15-16 age group. Her time also shaved four tenths off her time in the preliminaries. Spinks advanced to the 100 free finals after posting a time of 55.63 in the preliminaries to earn the top seed in the finals.
Spink entered the 100 free seeded sixth. The top two finishers in the finals advance to Wave II.
The Wave II trials are June 13-20. The top two performers in each event make the U.S. Olympic Team.
Spink also qualified for the trials in the 50 free. She swims in the preliminaries at 11 a.m. Monday
