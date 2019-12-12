No matter how much she struggled from the various spots on the court, Kat Jenks was determined to score points for Battlefield High School’s girls basketball team.
If one approach failed to produce the results she sought, Jenks found another one.
Sometimes that meant combining 3-pointers, 2-pointers and free throws. Sometimes just free throws. And sometimes just 3’s.
But the points poured in nonetheless as Jenks led her team in scoring each time out during a tough season-opening stretch in which the Bobcats played five games in seven days, winning four of them.
“I figured one way or the other, I was going to get those points as long as they points were coming,” Jenks said.
Against Forest Park Dec. 4, the 5-foot-8 shooting guard missed all her shots from the field, but still totaled each of her 17 points from the free-throw line in a 48-44 victory. Three games later, Jenks switched gears, recording all of her team-high 21 points from the 3-point line Monday in a 52-17 win over Hylton.
A four-year varsity member who led the Bobcats in scoring last season by averaging 15.8 points a game, Jenks entered this season as her team’s primary scoring threat. And she’s delivered with an 18.4 points a game average.
But Battlefield’s success in volleyball delayed Jenks’ transition into basketball. A setter, Jenks helped Battlefield win its first-ever regional title in volleyball and advance to the state semifinals. Their season ended in mid-November just as basketball practice began.
“She’d never been rusty before,” said Battlefield head coach Ryan DeHaven. “She had to understand that.”
Jenks has been working overtime with DeHaven to regain her shot after not touching a basketball for a month.
“I still felt like a volleyball player shooting a basketball,” Jenks said.
Jenks was grateful for volleyball’s run, but wanted to return to basketball as soon as possible.
“That’s my No. 1 sport,” said Jenks, who has committed to the University of Rochester for basketball. “It was tough to leave it for a while.”
It’s a good thing Jenks is capable of scoring in droves in different ways. Against Forest Park, she constantly drove to the basket without any luck other than getting fouled. She made 10 straight free-throws before missing her lone attempt in the fourth quarter.
The performance from the free-throw line shocked Jenks.
“I’m consistent from the line,” Jenks said. “I don’t miss too many. But 17 of 18 is a little extreme.”
Against Hylton, she was 0 for 3 from inside the 3-point line and did not shoot one free throw. But she excelled from the 3-point line, converting 7 of her 12 attempts.
If her shots are not falling from the field, DeHaven has emphasized to Jenks the importance of getting to the free-throw line as quickly as possible just to get her comfortable and in a flow.
Having coached Jenks since the seventh grade in travel ball. DeHaven has no concerns about the senior rediscovering her rhythm.
“For her, it’s repetition,” DeHaven said.
