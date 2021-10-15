In need of a jolt after a flat first half that left them down 17-0 to John Champe, Battlefield’s football team turned to Jonathan Walters and Braden Boggs to produce the big play that would turn the game back in the Bobcats’ favor.

On the opening drive of the second half last Friday night, Walters found Boggs on a quick out pattern. Boggs caught the ball near his facemask, spun to break free of one tackler and then took off for a 48-yard touchdown.

The play did two things. It sparked Battlefield’s comeback. The Bobcats scored all their points in the third quarter to defeat the Knights 27-24 and remain unbeaten.

But the play also showed Battlefield’s progression in its passing game.

In their first three games, the Bobcats threw for a total of only 160 yards and one touchdown. In their past three games, the total increased to 571 yards and six touchdowns.

Against John Champe, Walters, a three-year varsity player, threw for a career-high 216 yards on 11 of 19 passing, with five of those completions going to Boggs for 159 yards. Battlefield, seeking its first undefeated regular-season since 2009, improved to 6-0.

“The receivers are making me look good, and I will make them look good,” Walters said.

Battlefield’s success through the air is due to comfort level. While Walters returned as the starting quarterback, Battlefield featured a young receiving corps after the transfer of all-district performer Geajorm Akpaloo (12 receptions, 323 yards, seven touchdowns in the pandemic-shorted 2020 season) to the Avalon School (Md.).

Walters also needed to adjust to new head coach Greg Hatfield’s offensive scheme.

The two changes took time to get everyone on the same page and develop a rhythm. But once they did, Battlefield’s passing game took off.

“It was familiarity with working together,” Hatfield said. “We really have a diverse group of wide receivers.”

Boggs has become the primary target with a team-high 22 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns. Seventeen of those catches and all six touchdowns have come in Battlefield’s past three games.

“I don’t have a favorite guy,” said Walters, who has thrown for 731 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions (both against John Champe) this season. “I’ve had the most success with Braden.”

Boggs never played wide receiver before this season. The sophomore served as Walters’ backup quarterback in the spring.

But Battlefield wanted to utilize his athleticism as much as possible. After seeing Boggs during seven-on-seven drills, the coaches approached him in the offseason about switching to wide receiver. Boggs embraced the move if it meant he’d play more.

The position switch required him to learn on the fly. As a two-way starter now (he’s Battlefield’s first-string free safety), the switch also required increased conditioning since he was on the field more.

Boggs says playing quarterback helped him understand routes better. Wide receivers coach Marcel Smith also expedited Boggs’ development, as did staying after practice to work with Walters and the other wide receivers.

Walters made it clear from the start that he was open to sticking around later and to any questions his young receivers had for him.

While Boggs has caught the bulk of Walter’s pass attempts, the other receivers have contributed in other ways. Against John Champe, Hatfield cited junior Caleb Woodson’s key catch on fourth down to keep a drive going.

Sophomore Brandon Binkowski, senior Dominic Taylor and senior Tanner Joseph have also stepped up, whether with key blocks that help spring Boggs loose or with timely catches themselves. Binkowski and Woodson both finished with three receptions apiece in the win over John Champe.

Woodson and Taylor are the most experienced receivers on a 2020 team that relied heavily on running back Matt Binkowski, the Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year now at James Madison University.

“The line is giving me time, and the running backs are picking up blocks,” Walters said. “We’re all balancing each other out.”