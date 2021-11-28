If the adage “defense wins championships” is true, the Battlefield Bobcats might submit Saturday’s Group 6B title game as exhibit A.
Facing a Freedom team that was scoring an average of 51.8 points per game this season, the Bobcats gave the Cardinal District’s Offensive Player of the Year, Freedom quarterback Davis Bryson, fits all day, routinely rushing two defensive backs, while holding Freedom to 92 rushing yards and 86 yards passing en route to a 24-7 victory, giving Battlefield its first regional title since 2011.
The only unbeaten 6A team left, Battlefield (13-0) will travel to defending state champion Oscar Smith (11-1) next Saturday for the state semifinals, likely further putting the above adage to the test.
While the Bobcats’ coaches and players were hesitant to talk much about that game, it appears clear that the defensive schemes devised by co-defensive coordinators Butch Fettig and Steve Francese in collaboration with head coach Greg Hatfield give the Bobcats the ability to curtail a prolific offense.
Battlefield held Freedom to its lowest point total since the Eagles' 49-7 loss to Manchester Dec. 8, 2018 in the Class 6 state final.
Bryson went 6 for 18 passing in the first half for Freedom (10-3). At one point, Bryson completed just three of his first 10 passes. Bryson completed just 10 of 27 passes with one interception overall.
Battlefield’s defense was so good, it prevented Freedom from scoring twice despite being in the proverbial “red zone.” Not only that but Freedom was stopped on downs four times and punted four times as well.
Fettig said he, Francese, and Hatfield prepared for Freedom by doing meticulous film study.
“We looked at [tape of] Gar-Field and Stone Bridge and saw how they got pressure on him [Bryson] earlier in the year [in both of Freedom’s prior losses],” Fettig said. “We knew if we could contain him, we could control the game, so that’s what we set out to do and the players bought in.”
The game was a study in offensive frustration for both teams early as Battlefield quarterback Isaiah Walters also struggled, completing just 2 of his first 11 passes.
But Walters patiently managed the offense and appeared more comfortable as the game went on. Walters finally broke through late in the second quarter when with 42.9 seconds left he lofted a pass into the right corner of the end zone that junior wide receiver Caleb Woodson used his height to come down with, battling the Freedom defensive back for a 50-50 ball on a 19-yard pass and wresting it away for the touchdown.
“I knew I could use my frame to come down with it,” Woodson said. “I knew I could go up and rip it out [of the defender’s hands] and make the play and I was able to do it. Our offense struggled at the beginning, so I knew it was important to make the play when I had the opportunity.”
Battlefield took a 7-0 halftime lead and appeared poised to take control of the game after taking the opening kickoff of the second half at their 42, but Walters threw a pass that was intercepted by defensive back Kameron Courtney.
However, any momentum Freedom could have derived from that interception was quickly extinguished when Bryson threw while under siege defensively and was picked off by senior linebacker Austin Nevins.
Freedom finally caught a bit of a break on its next possession, despite being forced to punt. The ensuing punt was fumbled, and Freedom recovered at the Battlefield 44. On the next play, Bryson ran for 14 yards and then Jeff Overton carried for 24 before Bryson finished the drive with a 3-yard TD run to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:39 left in the third quarter.
The game was actually closer than the final score might indicate. But early in the fourth quarter Battlefield moved the ball from its 44 to the Freedom 22 where the Eagles committed a very costly roughing the passer penalty, moving the ball to the 11. Two plays later, Walters ran it in from the 1 to make it 14-7 with 7:38 left.
After Freedom went four-and-out on its next possession, Battlefield drove the ball to the Freedom 7 with 1:06 to play. The Bobcats faced a 4th and 1, and after a timeout, Hatfield decided to have Vadim Bruot try a 17-yard field goal that when made moved the score to 17-7.
After the ensuing kickoff, Bryson fumbled and Abraham Al-Khalili swooped in at the 17 and returned it for a touchdown to account for the final margin.
When Hatfield was asked to reflect upon why the defense was so strong, he waxed positively related to his defensive staff and the effort of each defensive player.
“Our defensive coaches work so hard and all of our players just buy in.” Hatfield said. “Our kids work hard and play hard. We preach 11 hats to the ball and we get 11 hats to the ball. Simple as that.”
One of the defensive players who got pressure on Bryson fairly regularly was junior defensive lineman Ty Gordon.
“We focused all week in practice and executed the game plan,” Gordon said, when asked how the Bobcats were able to get so much pressure on Bryson. “Our point of emphasis was locking in on containing the quarterback, play hard, and not focus on outside distractions.”
To a person, Fettig, Gordon, and Hatfield each declined to talk much about what the Bobcats have to do to beat Oscar Smith, a 58-7 winner over Western Branch on Friday, another team with a prolific offense.
“Throughout our career together, me, Steve [Francese] and Hat [Hatfield] are 1-0 coaches,” Fettig said. “Tonight was game 1, the 1-0, and we will focus on going 1-0 again on Monday and focus on Oscar Smith.”
FREEDOM (10-3) 0 0 7 0—7
BATTLEFIELD (13-0) 0 7 0 17—24
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
B—Woodson 19 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 41.9
Third Quarter
F—Bryson 3 run (McKay kick), 4:39
Fourth Quarter
B—Walters 1 run (Bruot kick), 7:38
B—FG Bruot 17, 1:06
B—Al-Khalili 17 fumble return (Bruot kick), 45.6
Individual statistics
Rushing—Freedom, Overton 9-44, Bryson 18-36, Dwyer 2-7, Redfearn 2-5; Battlefield, Jones 25-91, Walters 14-63, Johnson 4-8.
Passing—Freedom, Bryson 10-27-1-86; Battlefield, Walters 8-24-1-107.
Receiving—Freedom, Reid 3-47, Courtney 3-17, Berry 2-24, Preston 1-1, Overton 1-(minus 3); Battlefield, Boggs 5-58, Woodson 2-30, Johnson 1-19.
