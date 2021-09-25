Battlefield turned in another strong defensive performance, while the offense featured a balance attack Friday in a 16-0 win over Osbourn in both team’s Cedar Run District opener.

The Bobcats, who improved to 1-0 in the district and 4-0 overall, finished with 281 yards of offense (133 rushing, 148 passing). This was Battlefield’s first shutout of the season. The Bobcats had allowed 20 total points in their first three games.

Battlefield quarterback Jonathan Walters was 12 of 20 for a season-high 148 yards and one touchdown. Braden Boggs caught eight of those passes for 101 yards and the lone touchdown off a 33-yard completion in the third quarter. Both of Boggs' totals were career highs. He entered the game with five pass receptions.

Graham Jones scored Battlefield’s other touchdown off a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 40 rushing yards on 13 carries. Walters led Battlefield with 68 yards on 12 carries.

Vadin Bruot converted a 19-yard field goal in the second quarter for Battlefield’s first points.

Osbourn (0-1, 3-2) was shut out for the second straight game.