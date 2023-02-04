If defense truly wins championships as the adage says, both the Patriot and Battlefield boys’ basketball teams appear to once again be poised for a deep playoff run and perhaps even a state title.
The two teams each put on quite a defensive display in their regular season finale. Battlefield forced 15 turnovers and caused Patriot to shoot just 34 percent from the field (16-47), including just seven percent (1-14) in the second quarter en route to a 47-44 victory that snapped Patriot’s 28-game Cedar Run District winning streak. The Pioneers shot just 30 percent from the free throw line (7 for 23).
The victory set up a playback showdown between the two teams at a neutral site on Wednesday to determine the district’s regular season champion and top seed entering the district tournament which begins February 13. The matchup will also determine who receives the district's top seed at regionals.
Battlefield (21-1 overall, 13-1 in district play) shot 17 for 57 (29.8 percent) from the field for the game, but was 7 for 16 (47.3 percent) from behind the three-point arc. Maddux Tennant led the Bobcats with six three-pointers, including three during a stretch of about two minutes in the fourth quarter, helping Battlefield erase a 36-26 deficit after Patriot’s Kaden Bates made a driving layup with 6:36 to play.
After the game, Patriot coach Sherman Rivers lamented the next stretch during which Tennant scored 11 of Battlefield’s next 17 points to give the Bobcats a 43-37 lead with 2:26 remaining.
“He’s a great player and we knew he was,” Rivers said. “We let him get loose for a stretch and he went on an 11-0 run practically by himself. However, if we make free throws, we aren’t in that situation.”
Battlefield coach Randy Bills said he expected the game to be low scoring, but not nearly as low scoring as it was.
“I did not expect to be able to do on defense what we were able to do throughout the game,” Bills said. “In the first [game played against Patriot], they went on a little second quarter run, and I expected that to happen again, but credit the guys on defense for maximum effort. They crushed it on the defensive side in the first half.”
Bills added it was a team effort as the players who didn’t play much helped get the starters prepared during the week in practice, an approach that paid dividends Friday.
“The bench has done a phenomenal job in practice getting these guys ready to play,” Bills said. “There’s no light practices with us. The young guys on the bench cheering for their teammates—that's the mark of a good team. Sacrificing your own [offensive numbers] for the good of the team.”
Another factor in the game was Battlefield’s ability to get the ball to its hot hand when it needed to most. The Bobcats found Tennant, whose three-point shooting stroke appeared nearly effortless, when it counted most, sparking the game’s most pivotal stretch.
“Our kids are good at finding the guy with the hot hand and getting the ball to him,” Bills said.
For his part, Tennant said he was determined to play well when his team needed it most.
“At that point, we needed some sort of spark and that’s what I do—make big plays,” Tennant said. “I think I have the quickest release in the area, if not the country, and it paid off when the team needed it most.”
Tennant, who scored a game-high 22 points, led the Bobcats to a 16-12 first quarter lead with five points. However, both teams’ shined defensively and struggled offensively in the second quarter. There were no points scored by either team for the first seven and a half minutes of the period.
The only thing that prevented a scoreless quarter was a layup by Bates with around 10 seconds left to pull Patriot within 16-14. Moments later, Tennant scored a three-pointer to extend the lead to 19-14 at halftime.
Bills said he had not experienced a quarter like that since he coached the junior varsity and not the varsity team itself.
“It’s pretty hard to do that [hold a varsity team to zero points,]” Bills said.
Rivers said the fact Friday’s game was the team’s senior night as well as a “pink out” game, raising money for breast cancer research, may have been a distraction.
“I think we were distracted a little by the rivalry and so much emotion [in the building],” Rivers said. “When we are clicking, I still think we are one of the best offensive teams in the area. We are a resilient bunch and now the approach is the playoffs start a week early.”
BATTLEFIELD (21-1, 13-1) Hammad 3 2-2 8, Tennant 8 0-0 22, Gordon 1 0-1 2, Cramp 2 0-1 5, Derderian 3 0-0 6, Evans 0 0-1 0. Totals—17 2-5 47.
PATRIOT (19-3, 13-1) Bates 5 0-0 10, Coleman 4 2-4 13, Hopkins 4 1-6 11, Dillard 0 2-4 2, Vick 1 1-5 3, Randall 2 1-2 5, Totals—16 7-23 44.
Halftime score—Battlefield 19-14. Three-point goals—Battlefield 7 (Tennant 6, Cramp), Patriot 5 (Coleman 3, Hopkins 2). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Dillard, Gordon.
