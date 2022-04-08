For the first time in her high school softball career, Sage Viar took a different tack when it came to voicing her thoughts during a game. Instead of keeping things low-key as she usually does, Viar emitted full-throttle screams during Battlefield’s March 29 softball game at Osbourn Park.
The opponent warranted the response. The Bobcats were facing their chief nemesis over the years in a showdown between two unbeaten teams that typically battle for the top spot in the Cedar Run District.
So when Battlefield rallied to beat Osbourn Park 11-9 in eight innings that day, Viar did the only logical thing: She stretched her vocal chords as far as they could go. She wasn’t alone.
“A lot of our team is hoarse right now,” Viar said two days after the game.
All for a good cause.
With a win over the defending Cedar Run District and Class 6, Region B champions, the Bobcats (3-0 in district, 7-0 overall through Thursday) passed an early-season test.
After graduating only two seniors from a 7-6 team that reached the regional quarterfinals, Battlefield knew it had the experience and talent to have another successful season. In fact, the Bobcats entered the Osbourn Park game with a 5-0 record and had outscored their opponents 48-12.
But the road to a district title goes through Osbourn Park. Led by 2021 district player of the year and Eastern Kentucky commitment Alena Hillyard, the Yellow Jackets returned many of their key players from last season’s state semifinalist that beat the Bobcats in both meetings. They remained the team to beat.
Was Battlefield capable of topping a perennial champion that has captured five of the past six district/conference regular-season titles?
Even though the Bobcats will face the Yellow Jackets again in the regular season, the thrilling come-from-behind win gave them their answer. They were off to a good start in their quests to claim their first district title since 2018 and reach states for the first time since 2015.
“I never doubted it,” Viar said. “We are better than we’ve been in a while.”
To prepare for Hillyard, the Bobcats adopted a different approach for batting practice. Instead of having someone stand behind a screen and toss the ball into the batter, the Bobcats hit off a pitching machine before they headed to Osbourn Park. The ball’s velocity helped simulate what to expect from Hillyard.
Viar believed the switch worked and underscored the Bobcats’ more aggressive approach at the plate this season.
The move started when the players approached assistant coach Courtney Bures before the season and asked her to pitch to them as though it was a regular game.
Bures had the ability to challenge the Battlefield batters. A former Stonewall Jackson High School standout, Bures went 11-1 with a 0.71 ERA and 65 strikeouts her senior season to help her team win the state title.
She went on to become a two-time National Fastptich Coaches Association All-American infielder at Mississippi State and played in the National Pro Fastpitch league
Bures’ pitching pushed the girls to improve their pitch selection and plate discipline.
“We see strikes, we’re hitting them,” Viar said.
It also helped foster a competitive atmosphere at practice where the players fed off each other.
'I love this team," said Trinity Gaither, the team’s top power hitter. "We can joke around and be serious. It's a fun atmosphere."
The momentum carries over into games, and the Bobcats’ lineup is strong top to bottom and flexible.
“They are relentless and they keep the pressure on,” said Battlefield head coach Mike Corbin. “We do things like double-stealing. We force teams to make errors.”
Newcomer Aiko Conaway has only added to Battlefield’s success.
No one on the Battlefield team knew who she was when she arrived from Centreville High School, where she played sparingly on the varsity as a freshman.
But then Conaway threw 61 mph one day at tryouts. She apologized to Corbin afterward for not throwing harder, saying she was still warming up her arm. Corbin, though, reassured her everything was fine. A high school softball pitcher throwing above 60 is exceptional.
Through Thursday, Conaway is 5-0 with 40 strikeouts and seven walks in 32 innings.
With Conaway taking over as Battlefield’s No. 1 pitcher, Corbin moved Lilly Compton to second base. Compton, who has signed with Wofford, has done a tremendous job at second, and Corbin lauds her team-first attitude in switching to another spot.
From there, everyone else in the infield moved to the right.
To fill the hole left by Emma McCauley’s graduation, Viar went from third base to her more natural position of catcher, which she will play in college at Shenandoah.
Gaither moved from short to third base, while sophomore Madison Johnson, a returning first-team all-district player, moved from second to short.
“They all bought into the direction we want to go,” Corbin said.
