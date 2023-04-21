SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 8, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 5: Madison Johnson, Aiko Conaway and Rowan Coale each hit homers in the Bobcats’ (5-3, 8-5) Cedar Run District win.
Rebecca Autrey pitched a complete game over seven innings. She struck out four and allowed four hits and one run.
WOODBRIDGE 3, POTOMAC 2: The host Vikings (6-0, 8-4) scored all their runs in the bottom of the third after trailing 2-0.
Grace Clary got the win. She struck out seven and gave up four hits, one walk and two runs in seven innings.
OSBOURN PARK 12, GAINESVILLE 0 (six innings): Jenna Wilson recorded four RBI and Samantha Borrayo tossed a three-hitter while striking out seven for Osbourn Park (6-2, 11-3).
PATRIOT 20, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Carly Kendrick went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBI and Kaylee Kaline tossed a one-hitter and struck out 10 for Patriot (6-2, 7-6).
FOREST PARK 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1: Grace Miller went the distance for the Bruins (9-3), striking out five and allowing no earned runs, three hits and two walks in the non-district victory.
COLGAN 16, HYLTON 3 (five innings): Mari Nicholson hit two homers and finished the game 3 for 4 with three runs scored and five RBI for Colgan (6-1, 9-4).
Kayla Boatright got the win. She struck out two and gave up two hits and no earned runs in three innings.
JOHN CHAMPE 10, OSBOURN 0 (six innings): Devon Yi threw a two-hitter and struck out seven in six innings for John Champe.
Osbourn is now 1-6 in the Cedar Run District and 4-7 overall.
BASEBALL
PATRIOT 20, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Nathan Bassett, Jake Kanter, Jackson Powell and Sean McCloy combined on a no-hitter and 13 strikeouts in the Cedar Run District win.
Bassett started the game and got the win. He struck out six in two innings.
Grayden Lenahan and Kameron Mahoney combined for nine RBI. Lenahan was 3 for 5 with five RBI and two runs scored and Mahoney was 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Patriot (5-3, 9-3) played for the third straight day.
GAINESVILLE 4, OSBOURN PARK 2: The host Cardinals (5-3, 6-7) scored all their runs in the first three innings.
Lucas Marrero and Ben Ackerman each had two RBI.
Caden Merritt struck out five and allowed one earned run, three walks and five hits in five innings for the win.
WOODBRIDGE 12, POTOMAC 2: (five innings): Caelan Goodwin-Slater and Aiden Ward combined on a three-hitter for Woodbridge (6-1, 10-5).
Slater got the win, striking out seven in four innings and allowing the three hits.
Liam Ward recorded three RBI.
GAR-FIELD 19, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1 (five innings): Adric Johnson went 4 for 5 with five RBI and three runs scored and got the win for the Red Wolves (4-3, 7-6).
Johnson struck out five and allowed four hits, three walks and no earned runs in five innings.
COLGAN 19, HYLTON 1 (five innings): Matthew Westley, Tyler Bassett and Brett Renfrow each had three RBI for Colgan (7-0, 12-1).
Caden Colangelo was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed two hits, one run and one walk.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 8, BATTLEFIELD 0: Luke Proehl and Ryan Marohn combined on a three-hit shutout in seven innings and 11 strikeouts for Freedom (7-1, 11-3).
Battlefield (6-2, 10-4) entered the game tied with Freedom for first in the Cedar Run District.
JOHN CHAMPE 7, OSBOURN 1: The host Knights broke things out open in the bottom of the fourth with four runs in their Cedar Run District win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.