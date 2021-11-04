Battlefield High School junior Camille Spink announced her commitment Wednesday to the University of Tennessee for swimming.
Spink, rated the nation’s No. 5 recruit for the class of 2023 by SwimSwam.com, won two state titles at the Class 6 state meet in February: the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle.
Spink also swam the anchor on the Bobcats winning 200-yard medley relay team. The Bobcats were second overall at states, their highest finish ever. Yorktown won the state title led by Olympic medalist Torri Huske.
Spink actually set a state record in the 100 free (48.93) to top the mark she established the year before as a freshman. But Huske ended up with the state record after posting a better time as the lead-off swimmer in the 400-meter relay.
Spink went on to qualify for the U.S. Olympics Trials in June in both events. She reached the Wave II portion in each one.
In Wave I, Spink finished first overall in the “A” final in the 100-meter freestyle June 4 with a time of 55.25 that tied her for 12th all-time in the girls 15-16 age group. Then on June 7, she qualified in the 50 free after tying for second with Anna Moesch in a personal-best time of 25.54.
In Wave II, Spink reached the semifinals of the 50 free.
This fall, she competed with the U.S. Junior National Team at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Budapest and Berlin.
Spink dominated in her first high school swim season when she set two state records in the 100 (49.18) and the 200 free (1:46.18) to claim titles in both.
