Resiliency and a determination to succeed are phrases that describe recently graduated Battlefield track standout Austin Gallant.
The resiliency comes because Gallant overcame tearing his hamstrings four different times during his indoor and outdoor high school tenure. Because Battlefield coach Jarrette Marley had an eye on both the team’s and Gallant’s best interests, as far as running in college, Marley had Gallant focus on the 800 meters in running during his junior season.
The move paid dividends when Battlefield won the state outdoor title as Gallant posted top-five finishes in the 800, discus, and shot put. Gallant followed that up with solid senior indoor and outdoor campaigns.
At the Class 6 indoor state championships, Gallant won the 500 with a Virginia best time of 1:03.19. He also anchored a 4 X 400 relay win and won the shot put title with a mark of 52-08. At the recent Class 6 outdoor state championships, Gallant won the discus with a throw of 169 feet, 5 inches and the 400 with a time of 47.26. He also ran a leg of the state championship 4 x 400 meter relay and placed third overall in shot put.
That’s where the determination to succeed comes in. Gallant said when he began experiencing a modicum of success as a runner in eighth grade and Ronald Reagan Middle School and at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics as an eighth grader, he began eying participation at the college level.
Gallant’s talent may have come through the genes as his dad, Ron, participated in throwing events in high school and got him interested in throwing events, serving as his first ‘coach’ in both discus and shot put.
“There’s no question I wouldn’t be where I am at today without the support of my dad,’’ Gallant said.
But Gallant’s throwing success was nowhere near as noticeable as his distance running prowess.
Gallant’s exploits began to open some eyes at the next level. He caught the attention of Penn State distance coach Ryan Foster, who encouraged a visit. Once Gallant toured Penn State and saw its facilities, he made the decision to sign there.
“They pretty much welcomed me with open arms. Everyone there was super nice and it just felt right,’’ Gallant said, adding he hopes to major in kinesiology or athletic training.
Noting he did not lose a 400 race during the entire outdoor season, Gallant credited Battlefield’s distance running coach Dave Manciagli.
“What he said to me about conditioning, the guidance he gave me about the importance of diet and technique, I couldn’t have done what I did without him, for sure,’’ Gallant said.
Marley describes Gallant as ‘’a very gifted kid.’’
“He’s competitive and is fully committed to putting himself in the best position to do what he can do,’’ Marley said. “He gets all the sleep he needs and takes great care of his body, watches what he eats. After his injuries, I think he realizes you can’t take it for granted that your body will always cooperate. You have to put the work in and be does.’’
Gallant said he puts in between 20 and 30 hours a week into training. He also said he eats many fruits and vegetables and says he has not had a pizza in ‘’more than 10 months.’’
“If I do well at the AAU Junior Olympics later this summer, I might treat myself to a fat Domino’s Pizza with gooey chocolate brownies for dessert,’’ Gallant joked.
Gallant’s philosophy is underscored by a quote he has as the lock screen on his cell phone “
“It has a picture of me winning at states (during his junior season),’’ Gallant said. “That’s what keeps me motivated to stay in peak physical form and do the conditioning necessary to compete well.’’
