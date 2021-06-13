Battlefield High School graduate Emily Hetzer and Battlefield junior Camille Spink will compete in the Wave II portion of the U.S. Olympic Trials held June 13-20 in Omaha.
A three-time all-American at Auburn University, Hetzer qualified in the 400 and 1,500 freestyle events, while Spink advanced in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The 400 free preliminaries and finals are June 14. The prelims for the 1,500 are June 15. The finals are June 16.
The prelims (first round and semifinals) for the 100 free are June 17 and the finals June 18. The prelims (first round and semifinals) for the 50 free are June 19 with the final scheduled for June 20.
The top 16 from the first round advance to the semifinals. The top eight from the semifinals advance to the finals. The top two from the finals qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team.
The 21-year-old Hetzer is seeded 17th out of 35 in the 1,500 and seeded No. 23rd out of 51 in the 400.
The 16-year-old Spink is seeded No. 28 out of 73 swimmers in the 100 free and 32nd out of 68 in the 50 free.
Hetzer automatically qualified for Wave II. Spink needed to place in the top two at Wave I to advance.
Spink finished first overall in the “A” final in the 100-meter freestyle June 4 with a time of 55.25 that tied her for 12th all-time in the girls 15-16 age group. Then on June 7, she qualified in the 50 free after tying for second with Anna Moesch in a personal-best time of 25.54.
