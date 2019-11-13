The Battlefield Bobcats handled business on Tuesday night against the Massaponax Panthers in the Class 6 Region B Volleyball Championship game. Battlefield shut out the visiting Panthers in three straight sets to secure their first-ever region title.
Battlefield (19-2) played clean right off the bat, winning Game 1 by a 25–20 score. After switching sides, they picked up right where they left off and kept the pressure on Massaponax. In Game 2, they held the Panthers to just 10 points en route to a 25–10 win.
The Bobcats saved their best for last, however. In the third set, they dominated Massaponax from start to finish and secured the trophy when junior Emma Morris scored the final point on a powerful spike. Battlefield won the final set 25–7.
Overall, Battlefield outscored Massaponax 75–37.
“We played with high energy tonight,” Battlefield head coach Abigal Mills said after the win. “Another key was our execution, which was great in all three games.”
Mills was recently voted Cedar District Coach of the Year.
Morris, a first-team All-District selection, led the way for the eventual champs and let her talent be seen all night. She finished with 15 kills, five digs and one ace. Senior Kat Jenks set the table for Morris regularly and wound up posting 34 assists for the Bobcats. Julianna Quintero added8 kills, 18 digs and 3 aces, Hillarie Adams 7 kills, Ella Yates- 7 digs and 3 aces, Merom Arthur 7 blocks and Carsen Carroll-14 digs and 1 ace.
“We can’t get too excited,” Mills added. “We have to take it one point at a time and keep an even keel.”
Battlefield will move on to play Ocean Lakes High School (Virginia Beach, VA) in the Class 6 State Tournament. As region champs, Battlefield will host the game, which is slated to take place on Saturday, November 16th.
