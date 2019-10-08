Battlefield High School shot a 321 overall Monday to capture the Class 6 Region B golf title at Fawn Lake Country Club.
Patriot was second after shooting 340. Both teams advance to next Monday’s state tournament at the Magnolia Green Golf Club in Moseley.
Battlefield’s Bryce Corbett won the individual title, shooting a 69. The defending state champion and Radford commitment won by 12 strokes.
Also for Battlefield, Jack Welsh shot an 84, Luke Sheakley an 89, Logan Natysin 95, Nick Grzejka 85 and Cameron Cho 83.
Colgan’s Thomas Cantrell qualified for states as an individual by shooting an 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.