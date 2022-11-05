{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Battlefield’s Damier Minkah (#1) and Mason Cage (#8) celebrating with a high five on the field after they regain possession of the ball.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Battlefield’s Kicker, Maddux Tennant (#19), scoring a field goal to break the 7-7 score tie between the Pioneers and the Bobcats, putting them in the lead.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Battlefield’s members from the Den going crazy after the Bobcats score another touchdown, giving them a 10 point lead over the Pioneers.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Battlefield’s Cheerleading Squad posing for the crowd as the Bobcats solidify their win, being the first to ruin the Pioneer’s undefeated streak.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Patriot’s Jay Randall (#7) and Battlefield’s Damier Minkah (#1) fighting for possession of the ball, as Patriot almost scores another touchdown before Minkah takes it away.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: November 4th, 2022: Patriot’s Quentin Harrison (#22) getting blocked by the powerful defense from Battlefield’s Brodie Carroll (#33).} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Patriot’s Sam Fernandez (#5) attempting to escape the defense from Brodie Carroll (#33), Ty Gordon (#9), and Abraham Al-Khalili (#54)} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Patriot’s Sam Fernandez (#5) escaping the tackle attempt made by Battlefield’s Abraham Al-Khalili (#54) before shortly getting tackled by another player.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Patriot’s Sam Fernandez gripping tightly onto the ball with all his strength while Battlefield players Ty Gordon (#9) and Azalea Rose (#97) try to rip it away.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Battlefield players Barrett Silver (#12) and Mason Cage (#8) running out onto the field with the school flag and USA flag to start off the game.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Patriot Captains Cole Surber (#77), Quentin Harrison (#22), Gabe Bigbee (#6), and Sam Fernandez (#6) walking out to the field for the coin toss.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Battlefield’s captains Brodie Carroll (#33), Ty Gordon (#9), Caleb Woodson (#7), and Ty Spencer (#53) walking out onto the field for the coin toss.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Despite their intense rivalry, both sets of captains from Patriot and Battlefield start off the game with great sportsmanship, greeting one another with a hug.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
{Haymarket, VA — November 4th, 2022: Patriot’s father-son duo, Cole Surber and Coach Surber. Coach Surber gives his son some inspiration before he makes his way to start off the game.} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}
