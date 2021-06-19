Battlefield High School’s boys track team won the Class 6 outdoor state title Saturday in Hampton. The Bobcats totaled 54 points. Western Branch was second with 44 and Freedom-Woodbridge third with 40 points.
This was Battlefield's first state track title.
Battlefield had two state champions: the 1,600-meter relay (3:19.19) and Jonas Davidson in the pole vault (14-00).
Also scoring points for Battlefield's boys were Kaden Waller who finished eighth in 100-meter dash and fourth in 200-meter dash.
Winston Broiles was second in 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles. Austin Gallant finished fourth in the 800-meter run and fifth in the discus and fifth in the shot put.
Brian DiBassinga was sixth in the pole vault and second in the triple jump.
Other local winners were Colgan’s Bryce Lentz in the 3,200-meter run in 9:11.12, Freedom’s Jaylen Barringer in the 400-meter dash (48.95), Osbourn Park’s Lena Gooden in the long jump (20-03.75) and Colgan’s Alencia Lentz in the pole vault (11-06).
