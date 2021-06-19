Battlefield junior Camille Spink advanced to the semifinals of the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials after finishing 16th Saturday morning in the prelims.
Spink competes in the semifinals Saturday night. The top eight advance to the finals Sunday.
Spink's time of 25.45 seconds was the 18th fastest ever in the 15-16 female age group. The 16-year-old Spink is one of the two youngest swimmers in the 50-meter semifinals.
